Diversity & Inclusion Adviser, Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Communities

Job Type: Contract

Location: Australia wide - Hybrid

Job Category: Community Services and Development,Education, Childcare & Training,Other,Program & Project Management

Beyond Blue’s vision is that all people in Australia achieve their best possible mental health. Our mission is to work with the community to improve mental health and prevent suicide. We aim to achieve this by:

Reporting to the Community Diversity and Inclusion Lead, the Community Diversity and Inclusion Adviser will work across the organisation to embed reconciliation, equity and inclusion in our community-facing work, including:

Providing advice across Beyond Blue on engaging with First Nations Peoples and communities

Supporting teams to ensure a focus on First Nations social and emotional wellbeing in all Beyond Blue programs and services

Building knowledge and capacity among staff to embed inclusive practices into their work.

The Diversity and Inclusion team’s remit is external facing, focusing on people in the community across Australia who Beyond Blue seeks to support. There is a Workforce Diversity and Inclusion function that sits within the People and Culture team focused inward on workforce, culture and learning. The two teams work collaboratively where relevant, particularly on delivering Beyond Blue’s Reconciliation Action Plan.

As a member of the Community Diversity and Inclusion team, you will work closely with the Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Lead to maintain the profile and culture of inclusion at Beyond Blue. This is an important part of the role so all staff value and act to ensure our initiatives work for all people in Australia, including those in greatest need of support.

The Community Diversity and Inclusion team works in an advisory capacity with other teams, as well as driving our own activities, to generate change. This work is supported by maintaining strong relationships with key partners to work in collaboration with Beyond Blue.

Predominantly this role focuses on our work to support First Nations Peoples and communities, but also works closely and collaboratively with other members of the Diversity and Inclusion team to support a broad inclusion agenda.

This is a terrific opportunity to work within an organisation that is in a growth phase and be part of shaping the future outcomes for the community.