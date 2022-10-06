Diversity & Inclusion Adviser, Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Communities

Community Services and Development,Education, Childcare & Training,Other,Program & Project Management
Beyond Blue’s vision is that all people in Australia achieve their best possible mental health. Our mission is to work with the community to improve mental health and prevent suicide. We aim to achieve this by:
Promoting mental health and wellbeing
Being a trusted source of information, advice and support
Working together to prevent suicide.
Beyond Blue’s values are Collaboration, Respect, Enthusiasm, Excellence, Innovation and Integrity.
Job Description
Reporting to the Community Diversity and Inclusion Lead, the Community Diversity and Inclusion Adviser will work across the organisation to embed reconciliation, equity and inclusion in our community-facing work, including:
Providing advice across Beyond Blue on engaging with First Nations Peoples and communities
Supporting teams to ensure a focus on First Nations social and emotional wellbeing in all Beyond Blue programs and services
Building knowledge and capacity among staff to embed inclusive practices into their work.
The Diversity and Inclusion team’s remit is external facing, focusing on people in the community across Australia who Beyond Blue seeks to support. There is a Workforce Diversity and Inclusion function that sits within the People and Culture team focused inward on workforce, culture and learning. The two teams work collaboratively where relevant, particularly on delivering Beyond Blue’s Reconciliation Action Plan.
As a member of the Community Diversity and Inclusion team, you will work closely with the Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Lead to maintain the profile and culture of inclusion at Beyond Blue. This is an important part of the role so all staff value and act to ensure our initiatives work for all people in Australia, including those in greatest need of support.
The Community Diversity and Inclusion team works in an advisory capacity with other teams, as well as driving our own activities, to generate change. This work is supported by maintaining strong relationships with key partners to work in collaboration with Beyond Blue.
Predominantly this role focuses on our work to support First Nations Peoples and communities, but also works closely and collaboratively with other members of the Diversity and Inclusion team to support a broad inclusion agenda.
This is a terrific opportunity to work within an organisation that is in a growth phase and be part of shaping the future outcomes for the community.
Desired Skills and Experience
Beyond Blue is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or age.
Only First Nations Peoples are eligible to apply for this position. This action constitutes a special measure under section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic).
Dedicated budget is allocated to ensure the successful candidate is able to connect with an external First Nations adviser who can provide cultural support, guidance and mentorship.
To apply, Applications should include a current CV with a cover letter that addresses why you would consider yourself to be a cultural addition to Beyond Blue and how your skills and experience would be attributes to the position. For detailed information about this position including the closing date, please refer to the position description on our careers page.
Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a National Police Check and where required a Working With Children Check.
NOTE: Short-listing of candidates will commence prior to the closure of this role, so please do not delay submitting your application.